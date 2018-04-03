Air Namibia enters partnership with APG Network for West Africa sales

Air Namibia has appointed APG Network as GSSA in Ghana and Nigeria effective March 2018. In accordance with the GSSA agreement entered into, APG Network will provide full sales and marketing services, as well as call centre and customer care services on behalf of Air Namibia in the two countries.

The appointment follows Air Namibia’s decision to launch the Windhoek-Lagos-Accra route, which will commence on 29 June. This new route will provide a direct and convenient service connecting Namibia to the two West African countries. The four times weekly operation (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday & Friday from Windhoek) will provide smooth and convenient connections inbound and outbound to the airline’s regional flights, connecting West Africa via Windhoek to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Luanda, Harare, Lusaka, Vic Falls, Gaborone Walvis Bay and Durban.

“We are happy for having established this relationship with the APG Network, as through innovation and utilizing their extensive experience in the field of aviation, and being a key global player in the airline distribution environment, offering outsourced services such as passenger sales and marketing, reservations, Air Namibia is positioned to make its West Africa operations a success,” said Ms Juanita Klassen – Manager for GSA and Offline markets at Air Namibia.

Air Namibia is the national airline and operates scheduled air passenger and cargo services in domestic points within Namibia, the immediate regional markets of South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Angola. The airline also offers a daily service connecting Namibia to Europe through Frankfurt in Germany.

Air Namibia brings to West Africa, its Award Winning Service, which is recognized by many and having won the “Feather Awards” as the best Regional Airline of Southern Africa at Johannesburg and Cape Town more than 10 times over the past 15 years, and having been recognized by Skytrax Airline Awards as Africa’s second best regional airline in 2016 and 2017.

The airline operates a fleet carefully selected to meet performance dependability and comfort. All its 10 aircraft (2 x Airbus A330-200, 4 x Airbus A319-100, 4 x Embraer ERJ 135) provide immense comfort offered by the generous legroom and modern interiors.

APG Network is the world’s leading network for Airline Distribution and Financial Services. With 111 APG Network Members and Services Partners, APG is present in 176 countries and have commercial relationships with over 200 airlines. Services offered include GSSA- General Sales Representation Services, ABCS – Variable Cost Access to BSP, AACS – Variable Cost Access to ARC Settlement System for USA, ACADEMY – online courses for the Airline Industry, ACCESS – Global GDS Distribution, ACTP – APG Corporate Travel Plan, IET – Interline E-ticketing Services, FFS – ATPCOO fare filing services, ATCS – Access to settlement system in Russia, GET – Global Extended Territories services.

APG Network organizes yearly the great social and informative renowned event: The APG World Connect Conference on Airline Distribution.

Caption: 2018-04-03 Airbus A319 to be used for West Africa operations