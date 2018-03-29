Cancer Association launches 50th Gala Dinner celebrations amid a spike in Cancer cases

The Cancer Association of Namibia this week launched the “Golden Jubilee Dinner” which will be held on 9 June. The dinner will replace the annual Cancer Ball of Namibia this year.

The night will include guest performance by international comedian, Barry Hilton as well as a gourmet dinner with wine sponsored by Nederburg and a charity “Auction for Hope”.

Despite achieving a couple of milestones over the 50 year history, the lack of funds and experts have resulted in the rise of cancer incidences in Namibia over the past years according to Cancer Associations Namibia (CAN), CEO, Rolf Hansen.

On occasion of the launch Hansen said that with most of the cases that have been recorded over the years, the association can not pin point whether the rise in cancer is attributed to the lifestyles people live by or mining activities in the areas, due to lack of funds and experts for research purposes.

“Over the past couple of years, through our fundraising we have managed to conduct National Cancer Outreach Programs and cancer screening activities, but that is not enough to battle the disease and we do not exactly know why there is a rise in cancer incidents,” he said.

Hansen said that during the last 2 years, the Association has managed to screen more than 10,000 Namibians complimentary for primarily Breast, Cervical and Prostate Cancer, which top the list of the forms of cancer that affect Namibians.

“Most of the activities we conduct we raise the funds through our Association as government does not financially assist us,” Senior CAN Nurse Christy Kavetuna added.

According to her if more experts and funds can be roped in for research purposes as well as administrative purposes, the Association can be at liberty to find a better way to reduce the incidents, their various outreach awareness programs.

In 2017 the Association managed to raise N$3,429,747 which supported 672 adult cancer patients as well as 68 Childhood cancer patients through the provision of beds, wheelchairs and night beds for those who travel to the capital city for treatment.

Statistics of cancer cases from the Association for the past years are as follows: 2012 (2087 cases), 2013 (2461), 2014 (3304), 2015 (3587) and 2016 (2860, interim statistics- still being processed).

Meanwhile, Hansen said that this year the Association will hold the “Golden Jubilee Dinner”and the funds raised during the event shall continue to be utilized to fund the National Cancer Outreach Programme.

Caption: Cancer Associations Namibia (CAN), CEO, Rolf Hansen, (right) with CAN Nurse Christy Kavetuna at the launch in Windhoek. Tickes for the dinner will go for N$650/person or N$6,000/table and aare available at www.webtickets.com.na or any participating Pick n Pay store.