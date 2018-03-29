Brewery’s DRINKiQ programme continues to train the public on alcohol consumption

The DRINKiQ Program by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) trained close to 800 participants during March 2018 in the South and at the coast of Namibia.

This brings the total participants to close to 5800 since inception of the program in 2009. The DRINKiQ Programme empowers participants with knowledge on alcohol consumption, as well as the physical, emotional and psychological repercussions of excessive use.

Participants walk away with a better understanding of the short- and long-term effects of alcohol abuse, which thus empowers them to make smart decisions when it comes to the use of alcohol.

“As a leader in the alcohol and beverage sector, NBL, and O&L at large remains cognizant of its role and responsibility in society. The DRINKiQ Program forms part of NBL’s initiatives and ongoing efforts in supporting government’s fight against alcohol abuse and the societal repercussions thereof. This powerful program enriches participants’ knowledge on the mental, psychological and physical risks involved when abusing alcohol, and provides them with the necessary IQ to understand the repercussions of alcohol abuse,” O&L Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Coordinator, Venessa Mwiya said.

The Programme forms part of NBL’s ‘Stay Cool, Enjoy Responsibility’ campaign focused on promoting the responsible consumption of alcohol.

Mwiya further emphasized that the DRINKiQ program (which is open to the general public) also addresses behavioral change which is critical when it comes to the consumption of alcohol.

“When we change our behavior towards alcohol and how we consume it, it is already a great start to curbing societal concerns. When people are aware of the repercussions of alcohol abuse, and how the consumption of alcohol affects you physically, emotionally and psychologically, that knowledge tends to influence the decisions they make, especially in terms of the quantitative consumption of alcohol. The objectives of this program speaks directly to the O&L Group purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ for all Namibians,” Mwiya said.