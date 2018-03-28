Let us be considerate on the roads this Easter

By Elmarie Cilliers

Wesbank Namibia Executive Officer

The upcoming long Easter weekend is one in which many Namibians take to the road to visit family and friends.

Unfortunately, however, it is usually also a time, where an increase in road accidents happens, most often due to reckless and drunk driving, speeding, overloading and cars which are not roadworthy – all matters that can be avoided if all Namibians worked together.

As one of the leading vehicle and asset financing services provider, WesBank Namibia encourages Namibians to opt for the best possible experience on the road.

Some useful tips which everyone should take to heart:

1. Buckle up. This includes all passengers, including toddlers younger than three years, who must be in a car seat and children 1.3m or shorter need to be in booster seats.

2. Obey all the rules of the road and drive according to the conditions of the road. If the road is marked 120km but visibility is poor, decrease your speed to ensure clear vision of the road ahead.

3. Ensure no overtaking on a closed line and when approaching a turn or a small hill. You do not know what is around the corner or on the other side of the hill. Rather be cautious and wait until you can see far ahead of you before overtaking.

4. Be courteous of other drivers. Remember everyone has a right to be on the road. Ensure your car is in good condition and roadworthy and ready to take you to your destination and bring you home again.

5. Put your cellphone and other electronic devices away while driving. Focus on the road and on other drivers. Distracted driving diminishes reaction time.

6. Make sure your tyres are correctly inflated and monitor the pressure as you go along as low pressure- due to a slow puncture – could cause a blowout. Your spare wheel should be in tip-top condition and correctly inflated.

7. Check that your warning triangle is in place and that you have a torch and a basic medical kit.

Of course, nothing beats the peace of mind that comes with getting a trained professional to safety-check your car. It’s important to understand that going on a long journey is not a race.

Arriving safely is more important than arriving in a ‘record time. Preparing for a road trip by having a good car, and peace of mind, is just as important as the long weekend itself.