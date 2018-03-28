Nedbank’s Green Fund making positive impacts on environment

Clients partnering with the bank through home loans or vehicle finance products help to make a real difference in the wildlife and the country’s diverse environment, said Jacky Tjivikua, Manager: Go Green, CSI and Sponsorship at Nedbank Namibia.

“If you purchased a home or vehicle through us, it makes you part of this incredible fund and conservation efforts across the whole of Namibia,” Tjivikua said.

Through partnering with Nedbank Namibia however, the wish to upgrade the family vehicle or investing in a home, offers an effective way to invest in a better future for Namibia.

“I think people try to do good whenever they can, for their community and the environment. If you know that by purchasing a home or car through us, you are able to connect to a bigger conservation effort. This makes it worthwhile for our clients,” Tjivikua noted.

Over the past 17 years, the Go Green Fund has supported more than 40 environmental initiatives. Many of these projects helped put Namibia on the map as a prime conservation destination and helped earn the country the reputation as “the most successful conservation story ever told.”

According to Tjivikua, the wide-ranging projects initiated with support from the fund, have impacted the lives of communities, boosted knowledge on the environment, raised awareness, and helped bring many crucial topics to the forefront of public and government discourse.

“You cannot look after or plan for what you don’t know about. The research we support through the Go Green fund allows us to better understand the environment we are living in and to make informed decisions about how we can use that space,” Tjivikua emphasised.

A recent example is the work of the Namibia Dolphin Project, which has received support since 2009, with the provision of three grants from the Go Green Fund.

The Dolphin Project’s baseline studies and their investigation into the impacts of large scale port expansion plans at Walvis Bay, has led to active discussions with authorities to help mitigate potential threats to the dolphin population along the coast.

“The Nedbank Go Green Fund is not lip-service. We didn’t climb on the green bandwagon yesterday. It’s a genuine fund established by stakeholders who decided to do good in a smart and creative way,” Tjivikua said.

