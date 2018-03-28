National Theatre celebrates World Theatre Day with gripping monologues

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), in celebration of World Theatre Day 2018, hosted its first ever monologue contest on Tuesday.

Theatre enthusiasts flogged to the NTN Backstage theatre to see how 19 amateur as well as experienced actors each presented their short monologues for the grand prize of N$5,000. All prize monies were sponsored by the Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Namibia.

“For the first time the National theatre of Namibia joins in the celebrations by hosting the Monologue Competition to mark this very important day within thespian Community. Besides being a Theatre, the most important reason why we are participating is because we have a duty and a mandate to promote and develop performing arts in their various forms. This year we chose the Monologue form as the beginning of many other events that will be celebrated each year on this day,” NTN’s General Manager, Alma Ulamba said at the event.

Ulamba said NTN is planning to have event annually, while concentrating on growing the industry and establishing new talents along the way.

“We would not have been able to Celebrate Wold Theatre day if it was not for RMB who reacted positively to our invitation to be our partner for this event. We appreciate their input in helping us grow our industry by leaps and bounds holding our hands and making this dream a reality,” Ulamba added.

This year marks 57 years of World Theatre day, a day that was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI).

It is celebrated annually on the 27th March by ITI centres and the international theatre community. Various national and international theatre events are organized to mark this occasion.

Caption: Melgesidek Nehemiah, first place winner for his Monologue from ‘A Raisin in the Sun’, in 2nd place Precious Ayala, for her monologue, ‘Murder She Wrote’ and in joint third place are Adriano Visage and Rodelio Lewis for their Monologues, ‘Priest and a Dying man’ and ‘Comanche Sibling’ from ‘Boy Meets World’. The winner for the Junior Category is Aaron Symonds with his monologue, ‘Three Secret Ingredients.’