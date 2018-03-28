City Police head honcho suspended in serious misconduct probe

The City of Windhoek municipality has suspended the Head: City Police, Chief Abraham Kanime with immediate effect, following a preliminary internal audit investigation that has revealed that the Head: City Police may have found himself guilty of serious misconduct.

Chief Executive Officer of the municipality, Robert Nandaa Kahimise on Tuesday at a media briefing in Windhoek said the suspension is warranted to allow proper investigation of these allegations and the smooth running of operations of the City Police Department.

“Further, details concerning the terms and conditions of the suspension were widely circulated as you maybe aware of on social media after this notice was served by hand personally by myself and in confidence to the Head: City Police, Chief Abraham K Kanime on Monday,” he said.

Kahimise said that this occurrence is unfortunate as it is the City’s Policy not to discuss or to divulge staff matters through the media.

Meanwhile the public has been assured by Kahimise that the City Police will be vigilant in its operations of crime prevention and enforcement of bylaws.

“These developments should in no way be perceived as an opportunity to create a situation of lawlessness within the City,” he added.

The City has since immediately appointed Senior Superintendent NN Nendongo as acting Head: City Police.