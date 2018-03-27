NAMA nominees to be announced this week

The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) Committee will reveal the nominated artists who survived the two phases of judging and entry stages on 28 March at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

The Committee has confirmed that the artists nominated will be the final contenders for the various awards and will also be broadcast live on national tv at 16:00 on Whatagwan to ensure that the whole nation is kept in the loop.

The organisors said that the NAMA’s 2018 edition will be hosted in Swakopmund Dome and over 20 electrifying live performances will form part of the event line up this year where Namibia’s biggest starts, socialites, celebrities, the influencers, the trendsetters, the mere-mortals and the ordinary congregate.

Furthermore the awards will feature out of this world staging and production again in the magical induced in a captivation music world where it all comes together on April 28 and VIP tickets cost N$600 and general tickets cost N250.

The Committee emphasised that the NAMA’s exist to honour and celebrate the local musical industry and reward artists and the talented in the industry by acknowledging their contribution towards art and culture in the country.