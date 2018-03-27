Wildlife Resorts rewards top performing tour operators

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently held an awards ceremony at its Gross Barmen Resort to award its best tour operators, measured as the revenue generated for the parastatal by booking tourists at any of the many government resorts.

The awards were given based upon the value of business that the tour operators had provided for NWR.

“As a company that is geared to appreciating the hard work of our partners, we believe that this award ceremony is an opportunity for us to say thank you to them and to encourage them to continue working hand in hand with us. It is through such platforms that we as a company can show that we value the business we get from our tour operators,” said Tangeni Kaulu, NWR Trade and Promotions Manager, during the ceremony.

Furthermore, Epson Kasuto, NWR Chief Marketing Officer, appealed to tour operators to look at making use of the less visited resorts and camps that the company is currently operating to diversify their product offering.

“There is an opportunity for tour operators to consider having their client’s sleepover at Gross Barmen Resort just before they leave for their respective destinations since we have a SPA facility here. I believe that tourists can enjoy the services offered at Gross Barmen while they wind down before they leave Namibia.”

“Due to the important role that tour operators play, we look forward to making this an annual event,” Kasuto said.

Some of the entities that received awards were Sense of Africa, Wild Africa Travel, Namibia Travel Connection, Abenteuer Afrika Safari, Namibia Tracks & Trails, Blue Crane Safaris Namibia and Bocian Safaris Namibia.

Caption: Daniel Nghiwilepo- NWR Manager- Customer Relations, Helmi Mazgaj- Bocian Safaris Namibia and Mr. Epson Kasuto, Wildlife Resorts’ Chief Marketing Officer.