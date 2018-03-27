Teaching children the connection between a dirty township and getting sick

Early in March, the learners of Community Hope Primary School in Windhoek’s Katutura suburb took to the streets with the help of Metropolitan Swabou for a voluntary clean-up to show the residents the health benefits of a clean living environment.

After a successful cleaning operation, Metropolitan Swabou said in a statement it has observed how unhygienic living conditions go hand in hand with the spread of certain diseases quoting the recent outbreaks of Hepatitis E and Cholera.

“Metropolitan Swabou observed how integrated these outbreaks are to the lack of cleanliness and sanitation. Therefore, the company embarked on a cleanup campaign with the Community Hope Primary School in Katutura to help the government in its efforts to manage waste around the city as well as fight diseases caused by unhygienic environments. In previous years the City of Windhoek has been known as the cleanest city in Africa but that has sadly changed as the number one spot was taken over by the City of Kigali the capital city of Rwanda,” the company stated.

City of Windhoek Councillor, Hon Agatha Iiyambo-Ashilelo confirmed “it is exactly for this reason that we are intensifying the clean-up campaigns to clean our city, so that we do not create a conducive environment for these diseases to occur.”

The councillor said cleanliness starts with such basic behaviour as picking up papers, dumping garbage only at designated points and by making litterbugs aware of the health risks they create.

Vido Tjozongoro of Metropolitan Swabou encouraged learners to wash their hands properly and to ensure that their personal hygiene is always maintained at the highest levels.