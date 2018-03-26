UNESCO launches its 9th call for funding from UN’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity

UNESCO on Monday launched its 9th call for funding from the International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD) and a new initiative with Sabrina Ho “U40 Empowered: Women entrepreneurs powering the digital creative industries”.

The IFCD is a multi-donor fund, established by the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions (2005) to support its implementation in developing countries.

According to a statement issued by the fund, it invests in projects that lead to structural change through: The introduction and/or elaboration of policies and strategies that have a direct effect on the creation, production, distribution of and access to a diversity of cultural expressions, including cultural goods, services and activities; the reinforcement of corresponding institutional infrastructures, including professional capacities and organisational structures, deemed necessary to support viable local and regional cultural industries and markets in developing countries.

Public authorities and institutions and NGOs from developing countries that are Parties to the 2005 Convention, as well as international NGOs are all eligible to apply.

Since 2010, the IFCD has been providing nearly US$7 million in funding for close to 100 projects in more than 50 developing countries, covering a wide range of areas.

U40 Empowered is a special call to expand the IFCD’s actions to support young women entrepreneurs in the digital creative industries. This initiative is made possible thanks to the generous contribution of Sabrina Ho, a rising young cultural entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, Project proposals submitted in the framework of this unique opportunity will be reviewed by an independent Panel of Experts and approved directly by Ms Sabrina Ho.

The deadline for submitting project proposals to both calls is 16 April and applications can only be submitted to one call.

Caption: A depiction/ cultural expression of a Circuit Board Paintings by Eddy Kamuanga Ilunga