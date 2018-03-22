Africa’s gateway to the continent’s Tyre Community coming in April

Over 2,500 international, regional and local tyre manufacturers, OEMs, distributors, dealers, retailers fleet operators and garage owners will convene at Tyrexpo Africa (co-located with GarageXpoAfrica), to be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre Hall 2, Johannesburg on 10 – 12 April 2018.

The 7th edition of the show will focus on three core areas to deliver maximum value for both sellers and buyers in the African tyre community, through: a focused business matching service, supporting the community’s need for new partnerships to support the rollout of new and existing products to the region; Widening of the core exhibiting profile to include the garage segment, providing buyers. fleet owners, OEMs, garage owners and distributors with the potential to acquire new products and solutions to diversify or enhance their service offerings and focusing the omni-channel outreach campaign to draw in buyers from 10 key markets in the sub-Saharan region, with the intent to grow visitors from outside South Africa.

From the inception of the show, SingEx Exhibitions, as the organiser of the show, has emphasised the personal touch as a key enabler in the buying and selling process.

Ian Wu, Cluster Director, Healthcare and Automotive & Commodities at SingEx Exhibitions, said, “We pride ourselves in the quality of event participants and on our unique approach of deploying a dedicated on-the-ground team, allowing us to personalise individual buyers’ and sellers’ business matching needs. This helps our exhibitors strengthen existing partnerships or establish new commercial relationships.”

With the addition of GarageXpo Africa, a specially curated section for the African aftermarket community, the event is now set to be the largest gathering of tyre and automotive repair community ever assembled in South Africa. To strengthen the show’s profile, for the first time ever, Tyrexpo Africa will be jointly held with RubberTech Africa at the same venue.

Over 80 exhibitors from 15 countries will take part in the industry’s principal trade event. Among the many leading African companies who are exhibiting are O’Green Metaforge and Exclusive Tyres. The three-day event is also reinforced by the presence of dozens of international players such as Ammun General Trading, Daeho Industry Co Ltd, Elgi Rubber Company Limited, Global Tap Pte Ltd, Insa Turbo Tyres (Industrias Del Neumatico S.A.U), Melangor Pte Ltd, Nankang Rubber Tire Corp., Ltd, Salvadori SRL, Stamford Tyres International Pte Ltd, Sun Rubber Industry Sdn. Bhd., Tionale Pte Ltd, Vee Tyre and Rubber and more.

The event will also receive a record number of participants from South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, UAE, Namibia, United Kingdom, Taiwan and Ghana.

Tyrexpo Africa is an event as part of the Tyrexpo series held in various parts of the world, including Singapore, India (Chennai and New Delhi), and South Africa in helping to drive the global tyre industry through new growth opportunities.