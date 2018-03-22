Breweries rewards Strong Bow Social Media Campaign winner

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) this week officially handed over a newly renovated room to Karin Innes from Windhoek, who walked away with the N$40,000 make-over prize, as winner of the Strong Bow Social Media campaign hosted during the months of November to December 2017.

In collaboration with 99fm, Strong Bow (latest addition to the NBL portfolio which was introduced to the Namibian cider market last year) launched the ‘Nature Remix Room Make-over Competition’ campaign in line with one of NBL’s strategic focus Areas “Creating amazing experiences, enduring impact” to its consumers.

Participants had to take a photo of a space in their home (residential) which they felt needed a complete make-over, accompanied by reasons why they believe they should win and why their chosen space should get a whole new, natural look worth N$40,000.

Karin chose her main bedroom. Karin: “I simply took a chance when I learned of the competition on 99fm radio, and thought, why not enter? I also immediately had a picture in my mind on how I would like my room renovated should I be the winner. I am still as excited about my new room as I was the first time I saw it after the renovation. It looks like a hotel room – I am sleeping in style.

Thank you NBL, in particular Strong Bow, and 99fm for refreshing my life at home by rewarding me with a whole new natural look. Thank you for providing such amazing experiences. This certainly refreshed, and sparkled up my life”.

Caption: Karin Innes is very excited by her newly renovated room as the winning prize for the Strong Bow social media campaign that took place during the months November – December 2017