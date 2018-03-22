Government has high hopes to deliver on development- Geingob

President Hage Geingob, said the government has high hopes to deliver on development and prosperity of civilians and in order to do that, corruption, crime and poor implementation of policies and programmes should be tackled.

The president echoed this during a speech he delivered at the 28th Independence celebrations in Tsumeb on Wednesday.

“It is disheartening to note that allegations and perceptions of corruption continue to taint our Government. This has led to the public losing faith and confidence in a few government ministries and agencies. We cannot allow corruption to sabotage 28 years of progress. Corruption undermines stability and social cohesion,” Geingob said.

He further noted that interventions aimed at addressing these imbalances should therefore be supported, adding that his State of the Nation address on 11 April will provide more detail on the set out action plans.

“Of late, it has been upsetting to note the frequency of reports of violent crime, mainly aimed at the most vulnerable members of our society. I direct our security services to ensure that the safety and security of the people of Namibia, as well as that of our friends and visitors is guaranteed,” the president stressed.

Furthermore, Geingob reiterated that one of the primary points of his government has been to address the scourge of poverty. Geingob further admitted that there are still many mountains to climb and frontiers of possibility to pursue, adding that if Namibians pull together as one, remain steadfast in the pursuit of a great country, and adopt a unified approach towards achieving national aspirations; it will not be long before the goal of shared prosperity is accomplished.

“As Namibians, we have much to be thankful for and much to look forward to. For 28 years we have remained resolute in upholding the values of unity and peace. These values have served us well during the difficult times we have faced. We are now at a pivotal point in our nation’s history. The road ahead is filled with countless opportunities for Namibians to establish themselves as a people of character, a people of purpose, and a people with a shared destiny,” he said.

Caption: President Hage Geingob delivered the Independence Day statement at the ommemorations in Tsumeb, Oshikoto Region on 21 March.