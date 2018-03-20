Select Page

Reigning Business Woman of the Year lands FNB Executive Officer post

Posted by | Mar 20, 2018 |

FNB Namibia recently welcomed Nangula Kauluma as the new Executive Officer for Premium Banking.

Nangula who is well know in the corporate sector, is also the 2017 Namibian Business Woman of the Year.

Nangula holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Spelman College (USA) and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Stellenbosch (South Africa). She has also completed the Women Leading Africa – Board Leadership programme from Duke University (Corporate Education).

She is a Director of the Single Parent Support Foundation and has been an Executive Director of Old Mutual Short-term Insurance in her previous role as MD for that business.

Nangula has over 19 years experience in the Marketing, Communications and Strategy profession, of which most has been in the financial services sector.

