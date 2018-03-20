Caspian delivers the world’s first full-stack Crypto Asset Management Solution for institutions

HONG KONG – Tora, a leading supplier of asset management technology and Kenetic a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm this week announced the launch of Caspian, a joint venture providing institutional investors with a full-stack crypto trading and risk management platform.

The crypto asset management solution provides sophisticated connectivity and interoperability across various cryptocurrency exchanges and is expected to drive exponential participation in crypto-trading by institutional investors.

As of February 2018, the average daily exchange-trading volume across all crypto assets was more than US$50 billion, and the total estimated market cap for blockchain instruments exceeded US$700 billion. Market analysts expect that number to rise to US$10 trillion in 15 years.

“To enable this multi-trillion dollar market to emerge, investors need to transition towards a decentralized trading model backed by an institutional-grade platform that easily facilitates large purchases of BTC and other cryptos with access to the familiar tools used in traditional markets,” said Robert Dykes, CEO and Co-Founder of Caspian, and CEO of Tora.

Tora is a long-established, leading supplier of asset management technology including an Order and Execution Management system (OEMS) that averages monthly notional equity volume exceeding US$100 billion and is currently responsible for 17% of Japanese institutional equity trading volume.

With connectivity to 150+ exchanges and clients in North America, Asia, Europe and Australia, the company is ideally positioned to launch Caspian, the first large-scale institutional infrastructure specifically aimed at traditional asset management firms, market makers, institutional speculators and anyone who holds a diversified portfolio.

“Crypto trading is still relatively young, and investors are unable to manage a diverse portfolio of crypto-assets on a single platform,” Jehan Chu, Chief Strategy Officer of Caspian, and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Kenetic said. “One of the biggest challenges for Institutional investors is the lack of tools to support this new age of crypto-trading.”

“While other products in the market tend to only focus on order and execution management, Caspian offers a full suite of crypto asset management solutions. Caspian offers critical features, such as a compliance overlay, the ability to track real-time P&L and exposure, and reporting capabilities for stakeholders both internally and externally,” Dykes added.

Caspian equips investors with a comprehensive OEMS, PMS and RMS, backed by 24/7 support.

Between Tora’s leading OEMS global trading platform and Kenetic’s industry-leading expertise in blockchain, the Caspian full-stack crypto asset management solution is available this week and is backed by a full team to onboard major investment firms and traders.