Flood water damages road between Opuwo and Omakange

A section on Main Road 100 (Opuwo-Omakange) in the Kunene Region was extensively damaged after heavy rains earlier this week, the Road Authority said.

This section is approximately 330 meters long, whereby the surfaced road and the side concrete drain were damaged. The damaged section is located on the right hand side of the road, approximately 10 kilometres to Opuwo from Omakange.

The construction of this road was completed in 2005, and according to the Roads Authority, this is the first wash-away of its kind on this specific road.

The Authority said that the damage was caused as a result of a cloud burst (A cloudburst is an extreme amount of precipitation in a short period of time, sometimes accompanied by hail and thunder that is capable of creating flood conditions) which occurred at this specific point of damage.\

According to RA to ensure accessibility as a matter of urgency, signage is currently being erected to warn and direct motorists and the public. All motorists are hereby requested to adhere to the road signs and exercise extreme caution when travelling on this section of the road.

The northern based reseal Contractor, Hillary and Quiver Tree, has been instructed to make the road accessible.