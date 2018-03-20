Select Page

Flood water damages road between Opuwo and Omakange

Posted by | Mar 20, 2018 |

Flood water damages road between Opuwo and Omakange

A section on Main Road 100 (Opuwo-Omakange) in the Kunene Region was extensively damaged after heavy rains earlier this week, the Road Authority said.

This section is approximately 330 meters long, whereby the surfaced road and the side concrete drain were damaged. The damaged section is located on the right hand side of the road, approximately 10 kilometres to Opuwo from Omakange.

The construction of this road was completed in 2005, and according to the Roads Authority, this is the first wash-away of its kind on this specific road.

The Authority said that the damage was caused as a result of a cloud burst (A cloudburst is an extreme amount of precipitation in a short period of time, sometimes accompanied by hail and thunder that is capable of creating flood conditions) which occurred at this specific point of damage.\

According to RA to ensure accessibility as a matter of urgency, signage is currently being erected to warn and direct motorists and the public. All motorists are hereby requested to adhere to the road signs and exercise extreme caution when travelling on this section of the road.

The northern based reseal Contractor, Hillary and Quiver Tree, has been instructed to make the road accessible.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Related Posts

Namib horses face extinction

Namib horses face extinction

13 May 2016

Preventing cruelty to animals is not only the job of the SPCA but also of individuals and communities

Preventing cruelty to animals is not only the job of the SPCA but also of individuals and communities

1 September 2017

Long-overdue GMO testing laboratory to be established

Long-overdue GMO testing laboratory to be established

30 August 2017

China attaches great importance to its relations with Namibia – official

China attaches great importance to its relations with Namibia – official

23 August 2017

Weekly Cartoon