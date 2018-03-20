UNESCO, CRAN strengthen partnership in the field of communication

UNESCO and the Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding Windhoek this week to solidify the partnership between the two organisation in the areas of Communication and Information.

The MoU which was signed by Dr. Jean Pierre Ilboudo as UNESCO Representative and CRAN’s CEO, Festus Mbandeka establishes a framework for co-operation between the parties under the following areas of co-operation, Regulation of the code of conduct for broadcasting service, Promotion of community broadcasting services in Namibia including the development of local content and audience research.

The MOU also lays out programme that the two organisations will collaborate on, enabling and monitoring Sector Reform in respect to cyber security, convergence, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and over-the-top (OOT) services as well as Internet of things, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Over the Top Services.

In his welcome remarks, the UNESCO Head of Office and Representative to Namibia, Dr. Jean Pierre Ilboudo said, “Community radios are an independent vehicle for sharing the stories and experiences of communities. They facilitate dialogue to shape knowledge-driven societies. The sector offers affordable means of communication to marginalized, rural and isolated communities, fosters social inclusion, inspires creative cultural expressions and enforces democratic values that invite equal participation in shaping public opinion”

“This MOU that we are about to sign is to formalize collaboration between our two institutions, collaboration that began a long time ago and has proceeded smoothly and fruitfully,” he added.

Meanwhile, UNESCO continues to work to further strengthen partnerships with public and private sector organisations with the aim to support developing countries such as Namibia to implement development initiatives and peace contribution activities.