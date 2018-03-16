Telecom to dish out 2.8 GB of free data to TN Mobile customers

In celebration of the country’s 28th Independence anniversary, Telecom Namibia will give its customers free mobile data.

Telecom will give all TN Mobile prepaid and postpaid customers 2.8 GB of data free and the promotion will be valid for use from 21-31 March, one time per customer.

“Our customers can connect with family and friends on all social media platforms and also enjoy music and video streaming, online gaming, online shopping, etc. absolutely free of charge with the 2.8 GB of data,” Oiva Angula, Telecom Namibia’s spokesperson said.

Angula said that Telecom Namibia is committed to delivering extra benefits that meet the different needs of its customers.

“We are also delighted to celebrate Namibia’s birthday with our mobile customers. Independence Day is also a celebration of family and community. By giving them what they want and need most for special events, we aim to say thank you and allow them to share in the magic of the occasion with friends and loved ones,” Angula added.

Telecom Namibia assured Namibians that it remains steadfast in its commitment to be an important part of the country’s ongoing development efforts and ICT objectives.

According to Angula, the company will continuously invest in new technologies and upgrades that will ensure that access to 3G, 4G, fibre and an IP-based network remains the path to endless opportunities for our customers, both individuals and businesses.

“In pursuing the path of ICT inclusiveness as per the Harambee Prosperity Plan, we will also focus on expanding our fixed and mobile network services in order to contribute to the achievement of an accelerated ICT development access and use for an inclusive ICT smart Namibia,” he said.