Slickartie to kick start Easter weekend with acoustic concert at the FNCC

The Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) will host Slickartie, a self-taught Zimbabwean singer, song-writer and percussionist on 29 March at 20:00. Tickets will fetch for N$50 in advance and N$70 at the door.

Born Artwell Neuse, Slickartie will get the long Easter weekend started with great tracks at the acoustic concert.

His music is inspired by life experiences and fuses genres with Afro-soul harmonies to produce an eccentric sensational vibe.

Slickartie is a vibrant collaborative performer who was lead vocalist of Savannah Afros and Afrolove band and also worked with various artists as a backing vocalist, such as Evans Mapfumo, Pah Chihera and Blavance in Zimbabwe and Elemotho and Daena Weeks in Namibia among others.

He has performed at various international festivals and in 2016, he represented Namibia at the Bergen Afro Arts Festival BAAF.