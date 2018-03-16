Bucket tap containers set to reduce the spread of diseases at Primary schools

Wernhill Park Shopping Centre contributed to the upliftment of hygiene care through the donation of bucket tap containers, specifically for hand-washing and water consumption purposes to each class of the Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School and Monte Christo Primary Project School earlier last week.

The move by the retailer is in response to the recent outbreak of Hepatitis E in the informal settlements

The donations include 30 bucket tap containers for Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School and 20 for Monte Cristo Primary Project School and each school also received barrels of soap.

Marco Wenk, Managing Director of Broll Namibia said on the need for corporate Namibia to take government’s hand in contributing to safe and healthy learning environments for Namibian learners.

“We are passionate about education and the future of our children, thus we are committed to contribute to positive learning environments for them, especially at these two school,” he explained.

Gerard Vries, Khomas Director for the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture said this type of response is needed from the public and corporate for the future of the country. “You saw the relevance and need following the outbreak of Hepatitis E and you responded according, therefore your donation is invaluable and will make a significant difference in the lives of these learners,” he emphasised.

Wernhil Park Shopping Centre a property managed by Broll Namibia is also a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

Caption: Learners from the Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School and the Monte Christo Primary Project School in the Havana resettlement area in Katutura with bucket tap containers donated to them by Wernhil Park Shopping Centre for the upliftment of hygience care in the recent outbreak of Hepatitis E.