FNB appoints new Executive Officer for Points of Presence

FNB Namibia recently appointed Rodney Forbes as the Executive Officer for Points of Presence.

His FNB journey started in 1997 at the Rundu Branch, after which he held a variety of positions within FNB Namibia, the last one being the Area Manager for the Far North Area. Forbes holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) degree.

In his new role, Forbes will be responsible for maintaining all representation points of the business which includes the Branch network of more than 65 branches, ATM’s and ADT’s – 324 devices, Cash Centres and the Contact Centre.

He will be serving the biggest resourced component within FNB, which is a major revenue driver and contributor for the Group.

“My biggest challenge at this stage is the transformation of the traditional delivery model of selling banking products and services which has been through brick and mortar branches towards much more efficient and cost effective technologically enabled and digital channels. These channels are safe, easy to use and much more cost effective for all our customers,” Forbes said, commenting on his appointment.