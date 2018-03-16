Top management professionals unite at Ikeys MBA world summit

One hundred MBA students from the world’s best business schools are in Cape Town this week to attend the 5th MBA World Summit where promising business managers are equipped to act as global agents for change.

Hosted by the Graduate School of Business (GSB) at the University of Cape Town from the 14 to 16 March, this is the first time the event is held in Africa. Participants will split their time between the school’s campus at the V&A Waterfront and its satellite site in the community of Philippi.

Dr Kutlwano Ramaboa, Director of International Relations at the GSB, said the summit combines global thinking with local relevance.

“As one of only three business schools in Africa to have triple-crown accreditation from the global accreditation bodies AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS, the GSB’s international credentials are well established,” she said adding that as host, the GSB is drawing on its five decades of experience in pioneering business education in Africa and its strong focus on creating sustainable impact for business and society.

Summit organiser Raymond Ledwaba said the summit “demonstrates that we can host prestigious international events and bring thought leaders from across the world to South Africa. It important to note that this is also an African event, with African and South African students participating and contributing to a valuable global network.”

“The summit is a platform to explore the endless opportunities that abound on the continent. It is an opportunity for participants to collaborate with other institutions and tackle key social challenges in Africa,” he said.

This year’s summit is made up of participants from 39 international business schools, including five students from the GSB, and two from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science. Each year a maximum of 100 students are selected from over 2000 applicants who undergo a rigorous multi-stage selection process.

Summit co-founder Yannick Reiss believes that its essence rests on the diversity of its participants. This diversity creates a space for collaboration, global networking, peer-learning and a multi-disciplinary approach to global problems. “We have selected MBAs who are not only excellent in their practical experience, and academic background, but who are people who want to change something in life, who really want to have impact.”

Ledwaba attended MBA World Summits in 2015 in Barcelona, 2016 in Miami, and 2017 in Berlin, describing the experience as life-changing. “What I found truly incredible is the fact that regardless of where we all come from around the world, we all share similar desires, fears, aspirations and anxieties. We actually have more similarities than differences.”

“International mobility is a growing theme for MBA students who need to be able to demonstrate a global mind-set. Such events are life changing and career-boosting,” concluded Dr Ramaboa.

Summit information available at www.mbaworldsummit.com .