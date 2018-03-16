U.S. Embassy continues to support Namibia in securing its financial systems and countering financial fraud

The U.S. Embassy in Windhoek facilitated investigators and experts from the U.S. Secret Service out of U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa from March 6 – 8.

This is the second such workshop in Namibia with the first being held in Windhoek in August 2016. More than 40 personnel from Namibia’s financial services sector participated in the specialty training over three days.

The training course focused on detecting counterfeit dollars, cyber-crimes, and online banking fraud. U.S. Secret Service Country Attaché, Bobby Outlaw, who facilitated the training, said these trainings are important as they help increase awareness to protect the integrity of Namibia’s financial markets.

Participants were trained on specific techniques that assist in quickly identifying legitimate and counterfeit dollars. The Namibian financial personnel that participated in the course are able to immediately implement techniques in their daily duties to stem the flow of counterfeit dollars and financial fraud from damaging the Namibian financial sector.

The Director of Exchange Control and Legal Service for the Bank of Namibia, Bryan Eiseb said, “We appreciate the assistance of the U.S. Secret Service for training Namibian financial services providers in new techniques to combat counterfeiters and cyber-criminals”.

Caption: A U.S. Secret Service Investigator assists participants work on techniques to identify counterfeit dollars.