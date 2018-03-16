NAMCOL best achievers get recognition from local bank

The Namibian College of Open Learning’s (NAMCOL) Prize Giving Ceremony for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) recognized achievements of students in six categories, with support from the Bank Windhoek Katutura Branch.

Andreas Kangungu, the Best Overall NAMCOL Candidate said the award will make him work even harder to achieve his educational goals and thanked Bank Windhoek for the generous gesture.

Other categories honoured by the bank included; the over all best performances in JSC Mathematics, best overall performance in NSSCO mathematics, best overall performance in NSSCO physical science, best overall performance in agriculture, best overall performance in technical, vocational education and training programmes (TVET) candidate per trade and best overall performance in JSC

Josef Sheeham, Branch Manager of the Bank Windhoek’s Katutura Branch congratulated all the learners that and they have shown that their hard work and dedication was all for a good cause. “As a catalyst of sustainable opportunities, be assured that we will keep on supporting our educational sector,” he added.

Caption: Josef Sheehama (3rd from left), congratulating learners who were awarded with the best overall performance in technical vocational education and training programmes (TVET) candidate per trade award.