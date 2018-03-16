Pre-qualifications for Skills Competition set for April

The 2018 National Skills Competition (NSC) is looking for prospective competitors who will progress through countrywide selection competitions that will take place from 27 to 28 April at selected training institutions.

WorldSkills Namibia calls on eligible competitors and training institutions to register for the selection competitions. Registration is open from 13 to 23 March at any of the selection competition venues.

The competition is open to all public and private training institutions and industry organisations. It is also open to the NDF, correctional Services and other uniformed training institutions with an objective to promote skills in Namibia, irrespective of where such was acquired.

The NSC is a key deliverable under the Harambee Prosperity Plan to attract and encourage young Namibians to take up technical and vocational career paths and also to select Namibia’s competitors that would represent the country at regional and international skills competitions.

The Namibia Training Authority (NTA), through WorldSkills Namibia (WSN), will stage the second National Skills Competition (NSC) from 17 to 22 September, in Windhoek. The first edition was held in September 2016 with 115 competitors from 26 TVET institutions countrywide competing for prestige in 10 different occupational skill areas, and for participation in the WorldSkills Competition which took place in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates in 2017.

The NSC 2018 will also feature a TVET exhibition by various industry and training organisations from Namibia and other SADC countries, as well as a TVET Conference with reputable presenters from Namibia and overseas.