First Namibian on Forbes Africa under 30 list gives advise to entrepreneurs

Sandra Mwiihangele, founder of Kiyomisandz Beauty Products and the only Namibian on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list as of 2017 said being a good business person requires one to persevere and be committed to their vision.

She said this at the second Start-Up Grind event held last week, which is a global start-up community designed to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs.

She told the audience that her journey to success was not a smooth one, encountering failure in the beginning of her career and feelings of inadequacy as she watched her peers succeed and excel in their chosen fields.

“My journey has not been easy, there have been night were I cried but you must realize not everyone will understand your vision. I learned things the hard way but that is good because it build my character and helped me learn valuable lessons,” she said.

Mwiihangele encouraged local entrepreneurs to ensure that their products are of the best quality at all times and suggested that they find inventive ways such as crowdfunding or bootstrapping to raise funds for their business so as to not start of already being in debt.

“Every successful business person has had to find ways to make sure that their business is a success,” she concluded.

Caption: Sandra Mwiihangela (right), Founder of Kiyomisandz Beauty Products and the only Namibian on Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list being interviewed by Stacey Pinto, Director of Start-Up Grind Windhoek.