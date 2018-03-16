Ship FM now available on GOtv, channel 313

MultiChoice Namibia has confirmed that Gotv subscribers will now be able to listen to Shipi FM, a local community radio station operating in the Oshana and Oshikoto Region, with reception as far as Oshivelo and Oshikango. Shipi FM hosts a number of diverse programs consisting of entrepreneurship, news and current affairs, sports, community initiatives as well as entertainment.

Shipi FM, now has presence on the digital terrestrial television platform, alongside other local radio stations in Namibian, which will be an extension of the GOtv brand.

Shipi FM spokesperson said in their daily shows they incorporate local languages which are Oshiwambo and English. “We aim to build and improve relationships, advance effective communication, inspire, motive, educate, entertain, inform and advocate for skills development via the medium of the community sound broadcasting service,” they added.

MutliChoice said they find, develop content and deliver it to their viewers through various avenues of technology, allowing them to have a geographical footprint trough partnering with local Namibians, while providing access to technical and content infrastructure.

As the partnership grows they will support one another in efforts to enhance television viewing experiences. Shipi FM is available on channel 313 on the various GOtv packages which include Lite, Value, Plus and Max platforms.