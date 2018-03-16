India honours 2016 pledge to Namibia – delivers 1000MT of rice

Namibia received a donation of 1000 MT of Rice from India this week, at a hand over ceremory that took place at the offices of the Directorate of Disaster Risk Mangaement in Windhoek.

The High Commissioner of India to Namibia, Kumar Tuhin made the donation to Namibia’s Deputy Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Chief Samuel Ankama at the event.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Tuhin said that the donation of rice was in fulfilment of the announcement made during the visit by the President of India to Namibia in June 2016.

“India is a consistent and reliable development partner of Namibia and that bilateral relations are being continually strenghtened through cooperation in diverse areas,” he added.

High Commissioner Tuhin said other recent assistance extended by India includes the cash grant to Indira Gandhi Maternity Clinic in Okahao, donation of ICT equipment and medicines to the Ministry of Health and Social Services as well as 150 scholarships every year.

Ankama on receiving the donation conveyed gratitude on behalf of the country’s government and said the assistance from India would go a long way in providing relief to drought affected regions. He recalled that India was the first country in the world to have accorded diplomatic status to SWAPO even before Namibian independence.

The donation of rice was shipped to Namibia in 42 containers with 20328 bags, each weighing 50 kg and will be distributed to several drought affected regions in the countrty which include Erongo, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto, Khomas and Kunene Regions.