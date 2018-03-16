Kiki says farewell to Namibia, moves on to Darfur

The highly respected Resident Coordinator and Representative of the United Nations Development Programme for Namibia, Ms Kiki Gbeho, is about to leave Namibia for her next assignment in Darfur.

This week Wednesday, the UN Secretary General, Mr António Guterres and the chairperson of the Afican Union Commission, Mr Moussa Faki announced that Ms Gbeho is the new Deputy Joint Special Representative for the hybrid UN AU operation in Darfur.

Ms Gbeho has served in Namibia since 2015 supporting the government with the coordination of external development assistance through the UN partnership and development frameworks. Before her Namibian assignment, she was Chief of Section for the Africa I division after heading the UN’s Somalia office.

Between 2006 and 2008, Ms. Gbeho was Director of the monitoring and evaluation unit in the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinators Office in Sudan, having previously been Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Liaison Office in South Sudan from 2004 to 2006, where she led the strategic planning process of the United Nations and partners for Sudan; and managed the humanitarian and transition operations for South Sudan.

Ms. Gbeho holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Ghana and a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and Africana studies from the State University of New York, Stony Brook.