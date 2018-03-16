Breweries donates 360 cases to Embassies for upcoming Independence celebrations

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) last week handed over 360 cases of its premium beer, Windhoek Lager, to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation for distribution to all Namibian Embassies across the globe, in celebration of Namibia’s 28th Independence celebrations.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Christine //Hoëbes accepted the donation on behalf of the Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who will ensure that all Embassies abroad will have a local beer to enjoy during their Independence celebrations.

This donation is an annual gesture by NBL for the past 28 years.

//Hoëbes in her statement acknowledged NBL as a local entity that effectively implemented strategies that complement government’s efforts in building a sustainable economy.

“One such illustration to that end, is the Barley Project with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water & Forestry (MWAF) and government’s AgriBusDev that embodies a national vision with emphasis on value addition and employment creation, through the production of our raw materials, and ultimately growing industries locally towards becoming self-sustainable. As a renowned brand, NBL has continuously maintained a superior quality brand of products that have garnered international reputation and demand at our trade and investment promotion platforms that are hosted by the Namibian Missions abroad,” //Hoëbes said.

NBL’s Senior Brand Manager, Claudia Opperman, who did the official handover on behalf of NBL attributes the brewery’s success greatly to the business environment set by government for business to flourish in the country.

“I think I speak on behalf of the entire business fraternity when I say that we appreciate a government that is committed to creating an environment for businesses to flourish. Without government’s support, NBL would certainly not be where it is today and would not be able to pursue its purpose of ‘Creating a Future, enhancing life’ for all Namibians. As a proudly Namibian establishment we are aware of the importance of celebrating our freedom, peace, and stability every year and we value the role of our respected Ambassadors, Charge de Affairs, Consulates and their staff as critical to the image of the country as they play a very important part in uplifting and keeping up the name of Namibia,” Oppermann said.

