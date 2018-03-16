Cooperation framework for implementation of WCO-SACU Connect Project inked

The Executive Secretary of the Southern Africa Customs Union (SACU), Paulina Elago, and the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), Dr Kunio Mikuriya signed a Cooperation Framework Agreement for the implementation of the WCO-SACU Connect Project on 5 March, at the Headquarters of the WCO in Brussels, Belgium.

SACU and WCO have established and maintains a long standing partnership under the framework of the WCO-SACU Connect Project that focuses on IT Connectivity; Risk Management and Enforcement; Trade Partnership; and Legislative Framework.

Significant progress has been recorded in all the above-mentioned areas of focus, which amongst others include the conclusion of the; Regional Customs Risk Management Strategy and three joint Enforcement Operations targeting illicit trade in tobacco, alcohol, and textile and clothing industry, respectively and Regional IT Connectivity Framework to facilitate automated data exchange between the SACU Member States.

Regional Training Manuals for the Preferred Trader Programme; and Regional Manuals to guide traders and Customs Officials on the implementation of the Preferred Trader Programme have also been concluded.

“The signing of the Cooperation Framework Agreement signals the commitment by the WCO and SACU to continue working together to strengthen the relationship and partnership in order to derive tangible benefits that will improve the trading environment in SACU,” Elago said.