One Channel Namibia bags coveted award

Posted by | Mar 6, 2018 |

Cloud ERP solutions provider and Acumatica partner, One Channel Namibia, recently won Acumatica’s International Partner of the Year award at the annual partner Summit in Nashville.

The company announced the 2018 Partner Award winners during its record-breaking Acumatica Summit 2018 and also announced a bevy of milestones, demonstrating the company’s leadership in cloud ERP business management solutions.

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford was elated to receive this accolade. “We feel honoured to be part of such a phenomenal community. What makes it even more special is because we’re celebrating Acumatica’s 10 Year Anniversary.”

During the opening keynote of Acumatica Summit 2018 to more than 1 000 customers and partners, CEO Jon Roskill announced a number of significant company achievements, including 4 000 customers and 144% new revenue growth for 2017, which represents more than a doubling of revenue year-over-year.

Ford said the strength of Acumatica comes from the strong community of partners, customers, and advocates who evangelise the benefits of cloud ERP software. “One of our core beliefs is that customers have a right to an open and flexible platform with a consumption-based licensing approach to scale as your business grows.”

“With Acumatica, you can have the Cloud on your terms too, with public, private, and hybrid deployment flexibility and access to your data, anytime, anywhere,” he concluded.

Acumatica is the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company.

