Addventure pitchnight to provide entrepreneurs access to business support services

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the Namibia University of Science and Technology’s FABlab and sponsorship rom Standard Bank and the City of Windhoek, will host the Addventure Pitch Night, on 8 March at 17:00 at the Warehouse Theatre.

Key industry stakeholders are expected to grace the occasion to witness a total of eight ventures compete in the pitching slots to possibly win the prize money of N$20,000.

“Addventure is a local adaptation with a twist of the internationally acclaimed ‘Dragon’s Den’ concept with it aiming to provide entrepreneurs access to business support services. The platform caters for start-up innovators and is expected to be an exciting event which will aim to introduce local innovative business start-ups to stakeholders who will offer business support service through access to funding and mentoring amongst other forms of support. This platform serves to connect emerging entrepreneurs and innovators to prospective investors, collaborators, fellow entrepreneurs and the general public,” said Kirstin Wiedow from FABlab.

The Pitch Night will be preceded by a Red Bull Amaphiko workshop hosting Siviwe Mbinda, a well-known South African entrepreneur. The event promises to be fun, highly energized and will once again showcase hidden gems of the Namibian entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Dennis Isaacs Head of Enterprise Banking at Standard Bank views Pitch Night as a great concept for bringing about innovative ideas that could otherwise solve societal challenges.

“It is a great opportunity for the bank, as we realize that we can potentially help these businesses become contributors of economic growth in Namibia. The bank does not just view entrepreneurs through a commercial lens, but sees a responsibility in actively supporting the business growth of existing and potential businesses,” Isaacs said.

Caption: Sindano Nekundi Corporate Marketing Manager at Standard Bank; Caroline Girard Technical Advisor at GIZ; Leonora Joodt Head of SME Development and Promotion at City of Windhoek and Dennis Isaacs Head of Enterprise Banking at Standard Bank.