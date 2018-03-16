Musician urges the nation to clean up the environment on Independence Day

Musician EES launched his #itsup2us campaign this weekend. The campaign sends out a message of unity and motivates the nation to celebrate this year’s Independence a little bit differently.

Through the campaign EES urges the nation in a video to start a movement to organize and build groups to work together and clean up the country on this year’s Independence Day.

According to EES, the #itsup2us movement is a way of motivation people and established companies to work together to take control of the litter situation in the county with Rent a Drum also being one of the initial companies to back the movement.

“We should definitely celebrate our great independence and reflect on the peace and stability we have, be proud of the Namibia we have today and honour the people who gave their lives for our freedom and independence, which we can also do by cleaning up the country and making sure it will be prosperous for our future generations,” he explained.

In the video EES starts off by talking about the past 27 years of celebrating Independence with great festivities, parades and other special ceremonies, then he inspires the President of Namibia to perhaps use this year’s ceremony budget to clean up the country and get clean water to the people in need.

The video speaks directly to the people of Namibia to not just sit back and ask what government can do for them but instead ask and look what oneself can do for Namibia.

He also asked the nation to go make pictures and videos and post them online with the hash-tag #its up2us, to inspire more Namibians and even other countries to join the movement of making their countries a better, a cleaner place on Independence and from there on.