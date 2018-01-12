Tight budgets requires innovation

Budgets are tight and businesses need to be innovative when purchasing electronics or trying to find the right tools and technologies to meet their unique requirements. Rather than trying to reduce the budget, they should focus on the importance of spending their budgets more efficiently.

Xperien managing director Alvin Peacock said businesses are under enormous financial pressure. “They should focus their attention on finding smart ways to use their existing budget and rather spend their money on things that add real value.”

He pointed to refurbished electronics as a possible solution. “Refurbished products can be purchased at a portion of the price, but provide a far better price versus value specification when compared to buying a new one.”

“Computers, phones and other digital devices no longer need to be discarded, they can be optimised and reused within the organisation. Alternatively, they can purchase refurbished products,” he explains.

Xperien has introduced an industry standard called Certified Refurbished System (CRS) to ensure refurbished systems are ISO certified and audited. This allows them to provide affordable computing to all by cutting costs, but without compromising quality.

“Consumers still need to discover the benefits of refurbished products, they need to understand what refurbished products really are, where they come from, where to buy them, and why refurbished is sometimes the best choice,” he said.

Xperien also offers a 12 – 24-month warranty on CRS so that customers can buy with piece of mind knowing that they have purchased from an accredited reseller with aftersales service.

“Our stamp of assurance is our promise to deliver quality, value for money and integrity in every CRS product sold. We offer Grade-A CRS products that have been through factory grade processes that are certified and audited by ISO 14001:2015, ISO9001:2015,” he said.