Elisenheim Estate to get mall

The residential area north of Windhoek, Elisenheim, will soon have access to a strip mall with shops, office space and a service station.

Trustco Group Holding announced the news and deal to sell 19 934 square meters of commercial land to Oryx Properties Limited, late last year.

Quinton van Rooyen Jr, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Trustco Group said the transaction is part of a continuous derive to enhance and bring quality services closer to the residents, workers and visitors of the Elisenheim Estate.

“With the challenge of merging a property development with countryside tranquility in one of the last remaining Camelthorn forests in the world, on the banks of the Klein Windhoek River, the vision of Elisenheim Lifestyle Estate can now proceed and this is but a step in fully realizing that lifestyle vision,” said Van Rooyen .

He gratefully thanked the shareholders for their faith in Trustco which propels them to pursue transactions like this to strengthen their overall position with the Namibian economy and the property sector in particular.

Carel Fourie, Chief Executive Officer of Oryx said that they are proud to be part of the first commercial development to take place on the Elisenheim estate. “The design will stay true to the nature of the estate as well as try to highlight what is dear to the hearts of the Namibian community,” he added.

Negotiations with various retail franchises are currently underway to establish the best possible deal in terms of service delivery and price for the residents in Elisenheim. The three-phase development of the mall is scheduled to start early this year.