Domestic tourists rally behind Wildlife Resorts

With the economic headwinds that Namibia is facing, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is grateful at the number of domestic tourists that did not let the financial challenges prevent them from visiting some of their well-known resorts during the past festive season.

According to NWR Managing Director, Zelna Hengari, it is important to note that December is generally the time that most local tourists have the opportunity to not only explore NWR facilities but Namibia as a whole.

“That is why NWR finds it pleasing that since December 2015 the overall occupancy has increased by an average of 10% each year,” she added.

She said that the increase in the occupancy is mainly attributed to Okaukuejo Resort, Dolomite Resort, Sesriem Campsite, Sossus Dune Lodge and Terrace Bay Resort that tend to receive well over 60% occupancy during the festive period while Torra Bay Campsite enjoys full occupancy.

“Other places such as Gross Barmen Resort, Hardap Resort, Waterberg Resort and Popa Falls Resort do very well just before Christmas up until New Year’s Day,” she added

According to her this previous holiday season saw NWR operating Jakkalsputz, Mile 72 and Mile 108 after other entities had managed them in the past.

“We were delighted with the support that we received from the local market and their understanding to some of the teething problems we were faced with. The festive period provided us with the opportunity to see how we can improve the facilities during the upcoming public holidays,” she said.