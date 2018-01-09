Inspiring people to live up to their full potential

Even though Tawanda Chitiyo is a qualified economist and has worked for the financial sector he decided to leave the corporate world to pursue his passion, which is to empower, provoke and challenge people to live to their fullest potential.

Tawanda is a soft skills trainer, motivational speaker, author of the book ‘Step Out Of Your Shell’ and entrepreneur, therefore his mission is to see Africa and its peoples potential fully maximized.

He is the co-founder of a local company, Afritransact, which offers soft skills training courses, which include public speaking, leadership, motivational services and hosting of motivational events.

According to him, he wants Afritransact to be viewed and identified as a company that helps people become the best versions of themselves and live to the fullest of their potential. “This is what we are all about, maximizing Africa’s and people’s potential.” he told the Economist.

He said that the best part of owning his own business is time freedom and financial freedom. “This may not necessarily be true if you are working for someone else and it also affords you the opportunity to build wealth, which may take some time to get to that stage but when you get there, it is worth the while,” he added.

In operarting his business, he however noticed that the main challenge of running one is sourcing capital whether it is seed capital or working capital. “This is a reality any business owner can relate to because you need adequate capital to keep your company in business,” he stressed.

In advising future entrepreneurs, Tawanda encouraged entrepreneurs to take the bull by the horns. “Just do it because you will never feel ready because entrepreneurship is all about being bold, taking action, staying at it and being strategic and creative in how you do business,” he advices.

His moto in life is ‘live your life full, die empty and take nothing with you to the grave’. “People must not not take their gifts, love, abilities, talents, interests and strength to the grave and therefore this is a pact that I have made with myself and am living by,” he added.

In his futute endeveaurs, he plans to make Afritransact into a leading regional brand recognised within Southern Africa in the next 7 years.

“I will continue to host motivational events and grow my motivational speaking brand and therefore equipping people with soft skill,” he concluded.