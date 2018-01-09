Ban on poultry imports from Belgium lifted

Namibia has resumed imports and in-transit movement of live poultry and poultry products from Belgium according to a report from Xinhua News Agency.

The ban on poultry imports from Belgium was made in June 2017 after the outbreak of the highly contagious Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N8), commonly known as bird flu.

In a statement this week, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry’s Chief Veterinary Officer in the Directorate of veterinary services, Adrianatus Maseke said the lifting of the ban follows the submission of a comprehensive report on the outbreak from Belgium.

“The resumption of imports and in transit movement from Belgium is for products produced after 29 September 2017,” Maseke said.

According to Maseke, Belgium indicated that all affected areas had been depopulated of poultry, while properties were disinfected.

“Surveillance conducted in that country has not detected any evidence of infection in poultry for at least three months as required by the World Organization for Animal Health to declare freedom,” he explained.

Maseke, however, urged poultry importers to contact the veterinary import and export office for further information on which countries are still under the ban. (Xinhua).