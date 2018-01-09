Respected communicator, Hayley Allen, leads PR and social media at Bank Windhoek

Seasoned communications strategist, Hayley Allen has said farewell to the glamorous world of expensive cars, taking her extensive skills to the austere world of finance. The former Marketing Manager of Novel Ford, and in particular, promoter of the Jaguar marque, has moved to Bank Windhoek where she started this month as the new Head of Corporate Affairs.

Hayley has a long and impressive career in marketing spanning more than a quarter of a century. In her early days, she worked for an advertising agency, then in various advertising positions followed by a number of years in her own PR agency. Her skills were noted by Bidvest after their take-over of Novel Ford, leading her to a key role in promoting automotive sales.

Announcing Hayley’s appointment, Bank Windhoek said “Having worked with respected local and multinational brands, she has a thorough understanding of brand communication compliance, working with corporate identity guidelines and developing communications strategies.”

In her new role, she will be responsible to drive the overall communication strategy for Bank Windhoek comprising public relations, reputational risk and digital social media.

“I am truly excited to have Ms Allen on board and believe she will enhance our growing national reputation. We welcome her to the Bank Windhoek family and wish her all the success in her new role,” said Jacquiline Pack, the bank’s Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services.

Hayley is an English major from the University of Namibia where she read a BA in Human Sciences.