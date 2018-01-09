Energy Indaba puts off-grid and mini-grid solar installations in the spotlight

Johannesburg – An upcoming conference on energy will look in detail at the concepts and potential for off-grid solar installations to drive rural electrification in Africa.

The 10th Africa Energy Indaba, scheduled for 20 and 21 February 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, will discuss the rapidly growing role of solar in both in-grid and off-grid energy mixes.

Laying the groundwork for the expert presentation at the energy indaba, the organisers said “solar is currently leading the race in renewables and for the first time, solar PV additions surpassed all other fuels including coal.”

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in their latest report, foresees a continued strong solar PV growth with investment in new installations growing by more than 40% between now and 2022.

It is estimated that for the next five years, solar PV will represent the largest annual capacity additions for renewables, surpassing wind and hydro. Recently, the IEA tracked off-grid solar PV applications in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, and it is estimated that off-grid capacity will triple to over 3000 MW in 2022. The growth is expected to be driven by industrial installations, private home electricity, and mini-grids for government electrification programmes. About one third of this new capacity will be for private homes making it the most dynamic sub-sector of this growing industry.

Various Rural Electrification Agency CEOs and decision-makers from African countries, such as Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan and Mozambique, will be hosted by the South African Electrotechnical Export Council (SAEEC) in partnership with the South African Department of Trade & Industry to participate and attend the Africa Energy Indaba.

Key meetings will be hosted with these agency CEOs to expose them to new off-grid and mini-grid technologies during the exhibition component of the Africa Energy Indaba. The latest renewable energy projects that are up for tender will be an added feature where technology companies and financing agents can meet face to face.

The two-day exhibition and conference will feature Hosted Buyers from developers, municipalities, government institutions, retail centres and factory owners interested in solar rooftop installations and solar solutions.

The Africa Energy Indaba is the continent’s premier energy conference and exhibition, bringing together African and international experts to unlock business opportunities in energy for communities across the continent.