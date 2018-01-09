Quick grab by financiers to get the best graduates for a career in banking

A local commercial bank was quick to scoop the cream among the most-recent students who graduated from Namibian universities, or who returned after completing their studies abroad.

Earlier this month Standard Bank announced it has headhunted six new graduates with a view to put them through a two to three-year induction course that will eventually take them through all the bank’s core functions.

The bank said this is part of their succession strategy to ensure that future bank leaders are identified early in their careers. The six young prospective bankers are all part of the bank’s dedicated graduate programme for 2018.

Standard Bank’s Graduate Programme attracts high-potential graduates who will fulfil critical future leadership positions in the bank. It is designed to give a solid foundation and understanding of the functions within the bank,” stated Standard Bank. The recruits are rotated through various departments for the duration of the induction programme to help them get exposure to all banking functions.

“Over a period of 18 to 36 months multiple role rotations will be completed to give a broad commercial and technical exposure to key areas of banking including customer engagement. Formal learning and progress checks are involved. Graduates will gain intimate understanding and exposure to Corporate and Investment Banking, Personal and Business Banking and Enabling Functions.”

The group’s induction started this Monday 08 January 2018.

The new prospective bankers are Penina Nahole with an M Sc in Finance and a BA (hons) in Financial Economics from the University of Liverpool and Coventry University in the United Kingdom, Pichard Aderam with a B Tech in Mining and Engineering from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Kevin Olivier with a B.Com (hons) in Management Accounting from the University of Stellenbosch, Tjavanga Kaurimuje with a B Sc in Oil, Gas and Energy Management from Coventry University, Naftal Akweenda with a B Com Law from the University of Pretoria and Ndemugwedha Nandago with a B Tech in Economics from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Captured on the first day of their induction are on the left, Pichard Aderam, Tjavanga Kaurimje and Kevin Olivier. On the right are Naftal Akweenda, Ndemugwedha Nandago and Penina Nahole. Seated between the two groups is Johanna Nghililewanga, Standard Bank’s Head of Learning and Development.