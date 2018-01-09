Cable bandits leave residents, businesses without internet and voice services

Telecom Namibia’s underground network in the southern part of Windhoek was recently affected when copper thieves stole a 1000 pair copper cable, disrupting voice and data services in the Cimbebasia suburb, which is bordered by Prosperita to the north and Kleine Kuppe to the east.

Telecom’s Head: Corporate Communications and Public Relations Officer, Oiva Angula in a statement said, at least 500 to 800 business and residential customers have beene affected by the latest incident of copper cable theft.

Angula said copper cable theft is not new in Namibia, but lately it has reached an unprecedented scale, especially in Windhoek.

Telecom Namibia is greatly concerned of the pattern of copper cable theft in the City and is committed to working with police to curb any recurrences.

Angula said that Telecom has commenced the restoration process and services will progressively be fixed during the course of this week.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this outage and we assure customers that we are doing all that we can to curb any further copper cable theft in the area. We appeal to residents in this area to be on high alert and to report any suspicious activity to Telecom Namibia 24 hour crime/fraud hotline number 0800203579, or the nearest Police Station,” he added.

Meanwhile, Telecom Namibia is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the criminals behind the theft.