Key Brave Warriors players to miss action in maiden appearance at CHAN tourney in January 2018

The national football team will be making their maiden appearance at the CHAN competition from 14 January as they face Ivory Coast, Uganda and Zambia in group B.

The Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti this week on the NFA website revealed that engine room warrior Wangu Gome will not be available for the competition.

“ Wangu is on his way to Platinum Stars in South Africa. He spoke to me about it and will join the club after Christmas and I will not stand in his way. Club football is very personal and players have the right to play wherever they need to. He went through a lot with his first move to South Africa when he was at Wits and ultimately released and now he get this new challenge and I wish him all the best,” said Mannetti.

Worrying news for Mannetti is the stubborn knee injury of striker Muna Katupose who scored twice to sink the Comoros Islands in August and book Namibia’s place in Morocco for the finals.

“Muna has a niggling knee injury and we will still see how he responds. He got the experience and was instrumental for us through the qualifiers and we would love to have him around for consideration but its looks more unlikely now,” said Mannetti.

Katupose’ s injury has opened the door for Tura Magic striker Itamunua Keimuine who returns to the fold after being left out of the national team last assignment, a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup in November.

“We don’t want to leave it too late for Katupose should he not make it and Itamunua adds depth to the team in terms of options and as times goes on we will see who we have and who can fit in the plans and tactics for the CHAN finals,” explained Namibia Sports Coach of the Year for 2017.

Caption: Goal scoring machine, Muna has a niggling knee injury, which is worrying news for the squad.