Shishani and Tonetic to headline last show of 2017 at The Loft

The Loft will be host Shishani and Tonetic for their last live show for 2017 on 22 December at 20:00. Entrance will be N$80 at the door.

Shishani will team up with singer/songwriter Tonetic for a night of chilled vibes and good sounds. Shisani is known for touring the world with her local sounds of sensational jazz and reggae, while Tonetic bring soothing melodies for a fusion that is not to be missed.

Shishani’s vocal style has been influenced by Afro-American and African music traditions, giving her a truly unique sound. Her music is comforting and has a thread of strong social consciousness running through it. During her career she has performed intentionally at events such as Africa Festival in Germany, Glastonbury Festival in the UK, Lake of Stars in Malawi, Roots Open Air Festival in the Netherlands and numerous other countries.

While Tonetic who’s real name is Steffen List writes, record, arranges, produces and performs for dance and film production. His music is romantic and he writes music that is driven by a personal dialogue with the mess of postmodernism. His influence are wide, drawing on a finger style guitar, world music, folk, pot, rock and alternative. His music is a mixed bag tailor made for other jaded romatics who seek a fresh view from the morass.