Swakopmund Environment Learning Centre to open doors next year

The Namib Desert Environment Education Trust (NaDEET) will embark in early 2018 on their newest project, an education centre called Urban Sustainability Centre for day visitors in Swakopmund.

The Trust decided to persue the centre based on their widely popular “We practice what we teach” approach to environment education.

Viktoria Keding, Director of the Trust said she has long wanted to start a day visitors Centre that further illustrates sustainable living in a typical household.

“The effort will expand our sustainable education initiatives to children and adults who do not have the time nor resources to attend our one-week programme in the desert and the first classes will be held early 2018,” she said.

In a statement the Trust said that the main attraction will be a model house where visitors can explore issues affecting the average local household in its quest to practise a sustainable lifestyle. According to Keding, in the open plan kitchen/living room, visitors will discover how this ‘family’ is practising energy and water efficiency, using alternative resources and managing the household waste.

In addition topics such as nutrition, transport and gardening can be explored by conducting activities and experiments through educator-led programmes and self-guided activities.

The Centre further aims to challenge peoples assumptions about the impact of their lifestyle choices and to offer ideas to finding suitable everyday solutions to environment problems.

The town of Swakopmund and its unique surrounding natural habitats will be fully utilized as an ‘outdoor classroom’ through practical, hands-on environmental learning that is fun and relevant to all ages.