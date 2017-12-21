Local musician creates own unique Braai spice

EES a popular Namibian artist has just released his own Braai spice called “Nam Flava Spice”, which is available at a filling quantity of 150ml, at a retail price of N$37 at any Pick n Pay, Woerman Brock, Spar and selected other stores.

EES said that he has always put all his effort into making quality products and that there are to many fly by nights that just release cheap products to get rich overnight. “But it is time that Africa gets used to quality products and supports the local markets,” he added.

“The Nam Flava Spice can be used for any type of meat or even vegetarian dish as it is totally vegan friendly, I know that we Namibians like to eat meat, but I did not want to leave anybody out,” he said.

EES has always been a creative entrepreneur when it comes to releasing local items, from the Namibian Flag shoes to the vitamin energy drink “WUMA” and many other proud local products. The the Braai spice he teamed up with Namibian spice company NAMCAS to create it and it does not contain any Mono Sodium Glutamate, no colourants or preservatives. Therefore this makes it one of the few products on the market today that is this much health aware.