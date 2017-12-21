Canadian mining firm produces its first Lithium concentrate in Namibia

Canadian firm, Desert Lion Energy Corp expects to transition from a lithium explorer and developer to producer, according to the President and Chief Executive, Tim Johnston.

The statement from the CEO follows the company’s announcement on Monday, which stated that Desert Lion Energy had produced its first Lithium concentrate in Namibia.

In the statement Johnston said, the company has begun production of lithium concentrate, on time and inline with management’s Phase I production plan.

“The concentrate was produced from stockpiled material at the Company’s lithium project in Namibia, which is located approximately 30 kilometres southeast of Karibib and 210km southeast of Windhoek, the nation’s capital,” he said.

According to Johnston, there are approximately 700 thousand tonnes of stockpiled material and 100kt of fines located on Desert Lion’s exclusive prospect license that will be processed over the next 12 months.

“We are extremely excited about this milestone, which marks Phase I of the Company’s production plan,” he added.

With this first production of lithium concentrate, we transition from a lithium explorer and developer to producer, and we are well positioned to become Namibia’s first large-scale lithium mining operation, he said.

Meanwhile, following the production of lithium concentrate from stockpiled material, Desert Lion will commence production of lithium concentrate from in situ ore, which is expected to commence in the second half of 2019.