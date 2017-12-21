Support for the disabled earns Champion Award on commemorative day

Dorine Hartung (left), the Bank Windhoek Branch Administrator in Keetmanshoop, last week received a Champion Award on behalf of her employer for their special efforts to improve the lives of disabled people, and for making access to any of their premises easier for the disabled.

The award was conferred by the Deputy Minister for Disability Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, Hon Alexia Manombe. The awards formed part of the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The celebrations were held in Keetmanshoop under the theme, ‘Transforming to a sustainable and resilient society for all.’

Emphasising their commitment to support disabled people, the bank said “the Office of the Vice President’s Department of Disability Affairs, nominated and awarded Bank Windhoek for being an active institution that supports organisations of persons with disability through its social corporate responsibility programmes.”

As part of its broader corporate social responsibility, the bank supports training, innovation and capacity building activities for various organisations of people with disabilities country wide.